‘Dismayed but inevitable’: International students take advantage of working hours before cap effectivity

Filipino students.jpg

Filipino International Students Viv Silvestre, Adrian Caisip, Tricia Joy Bonto & FASTCO President Remart Dumlao.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Filipino International students start saving more money before the July 1 effectivity of 48 working hours cap every fortnight.

Key Points
  • The Australian government announced that work restrictions for international students would be reintroduced and capped at 48 hours per fortnight from July 1 2023.
  • Student visa work restrictions were relaxed throughout the pandemic and completely removed in January 2022 to allow international students to work over their standard limit of 40 hours per fortnight to address workforce shortages.
  • Besides this, international students with degrees aligned with skills shortages will be given extended work rights after graduation.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
‘Dismayado pero inaasahan na’: International students, sinasamantalang magtrabaho bago ang simula ng 48 working hours cap image

‘Dismayado pero inaasahan na’: International students, naghahanda na sa limitasyong 48 working hours

SBS Filipino

28/02/202308:05
RELATED CONTENT

Visa update: Limitasyon na 48 working hours kada fortnight sa mga international student, epektibo sa Hulyo

Share

Latest podcast episodes

HARMONY DINNER 2023.jpg

Outstanding individuals and community organisations recognised at the Premier’s Harmony Dinner

Photo naia.png

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 28 February

bis.jpg

Filipino business owners in Australia still hopeful amidst the challenges of inflation

remains.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 27 February