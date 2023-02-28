‘Dismayed but inevitable’: International students take advantage of working hours before cap effectivity

Key Points
- The Australian government announced that work restrictions for international students would be reintroduced and capped at 48 hours per fortnight from July 1 2023.
- Student visa work restrictions were relaxed throughout the pandemic and completely removed in January 2022 to allow international students to work over their standard limit of 40 hours per fortnight to address workforce shortages.
- Besides this, international students with degrees aligned with skills shortages will be given extended work rights after graduation.
‘Dismayado pero inaasahan na’: International students, naghahanda na sa limitasyong 48 working hours
28/02/2023