Australianism pushed for Oxford Dictionary

Oxford dictionary.

Oxford dictionary. Source: AAP/Ian Nicholson/PA Wire

Published 18 September 2018 at 2:11pm, updated 18 September 2018 at 2:24pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
The Oxford English Dictionary is calling on Australians to share their "Australianisms," otherwise known as a term or slang unique to the Australian lexicon. Image: A man reading a copy of the Oxford Dictionary of English (AAP/Ian Nicholson/PA Wire)

The famous dictionary is turning 90 years old this year and says it wants to create a snapshot of how Australians speak.




