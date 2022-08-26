Urgent calls for tech companies to do better to prevent child sexual abuse

Highlights Around the world, reports of the live streamed sexual abuse of children are sky rocketing, and the Philippines has emerged as the global epicentre.

According to the International Justice Mission, Australia ranked third in a list of countries buying online child abuse material.

The proliferation of live streamed child abuse has led to urgent calls for technology companies to better regulate their platforms.

Content warning: Contains descriptions of sexual abuse.







If you need information or support relating to sexual abuse, you can contact Bravehearts on 1800 272 831 or Blue Knot on 1300 657 380.





