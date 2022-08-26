SBS Filipino

Urgent calls for tech companies to do better to prevent child sexual abuse

SBS Filipino

Malone is a survivor of online sexual exploitation (Supplied).jpg

'Malone' is a survivor of online sexual exploitation. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 August 2022 at 12:16pm, updated 26 August 2022 at 2:47pm
By Aaron Fernandes
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS

The live streaming of child sexual abuse in the Philippines skyrocketed during the pandemic, and Australians were among the worst offenders driving the industry.

Published 26 August 2022 at 12:16pm, updated 26 August 2022 at 2:47pm
By Aaron Fernandes
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Around the world, reports of the live streamed sexual abuse of children are sky rocketing, and the Philippines has emerged as the global epicentre.
  • According to the International Justice Mission, Australia ranked third in a list of countries buying online child abuse material.
  • The proliferation of live streamed child abuse has led to urgent calls for technology companies to better regulate their platforms.
Content warning: Contains descriptions of sexual abuse.


The proliferation of live-streamed child abuse has led to urgent calls for technology companies to regulate their platforms better.

If you need information or support relating to sexual abuse, you can contact Bravehearts on 1800 272 831 or Blue Knot on 1300 657 380.

Advertisement
l.jpg
How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt