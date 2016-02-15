SBS Filipino

Australians Prepared to Take Stand Against Banks: Poll

Published 15 February 2016 at 2:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
A new poll shows Australians are prepared to take a stand against banks behaving badly.Image: Oxfam CEO Helen Szoke (Oxfam)

Aid group Oxfam Australia says almost half the people they polled would consider changing banks -- if they found out the institution operated unethically.

