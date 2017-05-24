SBS Filipino

Australians recognised with nursing's highest honour

Published 24 May 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 24 May 2017 at 2:30pm
By Aileen Phillips
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

They're our modern Florence Nightingales, the male and female nurses who distinguish themselves in times of peace or war. This year a record five Australian Red Cross aid workers have been awarded the highest international distinction a nurse can receive, the Florence Nightingale Medal. Image: Barbara McMaster in Sudan (supplied)

