Australians underestimating fertility risks

在全球范围内，有15%的家庭都受到不孕症的影响。 Source: AAP
Published 11 January 2019 at 8:31am, updated 11 January 2019 at 2:25pm
By Pablo Vinales
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
A new report has found young Australian men and women have a poor understanding of the impact ageing has on their ability to reproduce. The Flinders University study says many people think females have a longer natural fertility window than they actually do, while others overestimate the effectiveness of IVF in producing a child.
