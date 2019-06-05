SBS Filipino

Australians urged to take life-saving test

the test can be done in the privacy of your own bathroom

home test kit designed to detect bowel cancer. Source: AAP

By Helen Isbister
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The stubbornly high numbers of people failing to take free and potentially life-saving bowel cancer tests is refusing to budge. Almost 60 per cent of Australians in the most at-risk age bracket are still choosing not to take part, with men and some of Australia's ethnic communities having the lowest participation rates.

