SBS Filipino

Australia's 46th Parliament gets down to business

SBS Filipino

A happy federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

A happy federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 July 2019 at 2:43pm, updated 8 July 2019 at 6:29pm
By Jennifer Scherer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's 46th Parliament has ended its first week at work. Beginning its first sitting week with a day of tradition and ceremony, the Coalition eventually scored a win on its tax-cut legislation.

Published 8 July 2019 at 2:43pm, updated 8 July 2019 at 6:29pm
By Jennifer Scherer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom