Australia's Bel Canto

Published 24 September 2017 at 8:56am, updated 26 September 2017 at 10:39am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Victoria Watson has over thirty years' experience as an opera singer, music and theatre director and teacher. An accomplished pianist and stagecraft coach, Victoria has also lectured in voice at the major universities in Melbourne and at UNSW, UWS and NIDA in Sydney. This year she is stage director to Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Sydney's production of The Pirates of Penzance. She tells us what it takes to become a successful on stage.

Image: Victoria Watson is also very active in social media as an advocate for Australian singers worldwide and admin for the popular Bel Canto page on Facebook. (Keith Saunders)

 

