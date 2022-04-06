Australia's elderly and vulnerable urged to get fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose before winter

Highlights Those aged over 65 became eligible for a fourth dose, as well as Indigenous people over 50, those who are immunocompromised, and residents of aged and disability care facilities.

Vaccine bookings have surged at the chemist since the additional dose was approved by vaccine advisory group, ATAGI

At this stage, there are no plans to offer a fourth dose to the wider population, with only 68 percent of adults having received a third dose.

The additional dose is recommended four months after the third jab or COVID-19 infection.











Advertisement







Listen to SBS Filipino





Like and Follow on Facebook















