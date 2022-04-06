SBS Filipino

Australia's elderly and vulnerable urged to get fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose before winter

Fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine now available for over 65 yrs old, Indigenous people over 50, those who are immunocompromised Source: Kimberly Aboriginal Medical Centre

Published 6 April 2022 at 2:40pm, updated 6 April 2022 at 3:23pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose is now available to Australia's elderly and vulnerable.

Highlights
  • Those aged over 65 became eligible for a fourth dose, as well as Indigenous people over 50, those who are immunocompromised, and residents of aged and disability care facilities.
  • Vaccine bookings have surged at the chemist since the additional dose was approved by vaccine advisory group, ATAGI
  • At this stage, there are no plans to offer a fourth dose to the wider population, with only 68 percent of adults having received a third dose.
The additional dose is recommended four months after the third jab or COVID-19 infection.

 

