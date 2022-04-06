Australia's elderly and vulnerable urged to get fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose before winter

Highlights
- Those aged over 65 became eligible for a fourth dose, as well as Indigenous people over 50, those who are immunocompromised, and residents of aged and disability care facilities.
- Vaccine bookings have surged at the chemist since the additional dose was approved by vaccine advisory group, ATAGI
- At this stage, there are no plans to offer a fourth dose to the wider population, with only 68 percent of adults having received a third dose.
The additional dose is recommended four months after the third jab or COVID-19 infection.
