Australia's first Olympian and Paralympian

Published 4 April 2016 at 9:06am
By Abby Dinham
Table-tennis player Melissa Tapper has made Australian history by becoming the first Australian to qualify for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Image: Melissa Tapper (SBS)

The 26-year-old Melburnian won qualification at the Oceania Championships and will receive her ticket for an extended trip to Rio this week.

 





