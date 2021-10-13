Australia's international border is edging closer to reopening

Australian citizens and permanent residents will be able to fly into and out of the country under Phase C of the National Plan to reopen Australia.





The eased restrictions will not apply to temporary visa holders or non-citizens

Temporary visa holders, tourists and other non-citizens will have to wait until Phase D of the National Plan to be able to enter the country

Temporary visa holders and non-citizens can leave Australia at any time. Individuals need to apply for exemptions to re-enter.

The consumer organisation Choice has advice for people thinking about booking international flights.





Its travel expert, Jodi Bird, recommends people read the terms and conditions; make sure they have a valid passport and visa; and check what travel restrictions apply to them.





"We do need to be careful and make sure that we have all the ducks lined up really. Make sure you check out Smart Traveller to see the status of where you're traveling to. Check if you can get travel insurance for where you're traveling to and check the terms and conditions of any kind of flight booking or accommodation booking you make. If you are thinking about traveling overseas and you have a temporary visa just make sure that if you do book something now that you are entitled to get your money back if you have to cancel it for whatever reason."





