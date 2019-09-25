SBS Filipino

Australia's mental health system 'complex' and 'fragmented', report says

with a rising number of people accessing clinical mental health services, more coordination across governments in mental health policy is needed.

with a rising number of people accessing clinical mental health services, more coordination across governments in mental health policy is needed.

Published 25 September 2019 at 3:16pm, updated 25 September 2019 at 3:19pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
A new report into Australia's mental health system shows services are failing community expectations. The National Mental Health Commission says an increasing number of people are using clinical mental health services but not everyone is receiving appropriate care.

