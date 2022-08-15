SBS Filipino

Australia's permanent migration intake could increase to address skill shortages

Usual day in crowded nursing home

Healthcare workers with seniors in nursing home. Credit: Getty Images

Published 15 August 2022 at 12:08pm
By Krishani Dhanji, Julien Oeuillet
Presented by TJ Correa
Australia's permanent migration intake could increase to up to 200,000 as the nation battles skills shortages following a low visa uptake during the height of the pandemic.

Highlights
  • Australia's permanent migration intake could increase to up to 200,000.
  • Australia continues to battle skills shortages following a low visa uptake during the height of the pandemic.
  • In September, the government will hold a Jobs and Skills Summit; migration cap will be one of the key items addressed.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Filipino MIGRATION WORKFORCE RNF image

Australia's permanent migration intake could increase to address skill shortages

04:55
Before the pandemic, migration was capped at 190,000 places.

That figure dropped in 2019 to 160,000. It has remained at this level since.

