Australia's permanent migration intake could increase to address skill shortages

Highlights Australia's permanent migration intake could increase to up to 200,000.

Australia continues to battle skills shortages following a low visa uptake during the height of the pandemic.

In September, the government will hold a Jobs and Skills Summit; migration cap will be one of the key items addressed.

Before the pandemic, migration was capped at 190,000 places.




