Australia's permanent migration intake could increase to address skill shortages

Highlights
- Australia's permanent migration intake could increase to up to 200,000.
- Australia continues to battle skills shortages following a low visa uptake during the height of the pandemic.
- In September, the government will hold a Jobs and Skills Summit; migration cap will be one of the key items addressed.
Before the pandemic, migration was capped at 190,000 places.
That figure dropped in 2019 to 160,000. It has remained at this level since.