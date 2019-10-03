SBS Filipino

Australia's retirement income system to be reviewed

SBS Filipino

Retirement

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 October 2019 at 1:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Maya Jamieson, Cassandra Bain
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government is to undertake a major review into the Age Pension, compulsory superannuation and voluntary savings. For the first time in three decades, a major review of Australia's retirement income system is being undertaken.

Published 3 October 2019 at 1:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Maya Jamieson, Cassandra Bain
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom