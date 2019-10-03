Australia's retirement income system to be reviewed

Source: SBS
Published 3 October 2019 at 1:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Maya Jamieson, Cassandra Bain
Presented by Louie Tolentino

The federal government is to undertake a major review into the Age Pension, compulsory superannuation and voluntary savings. For the first time in three decades, a major review of Australia's retirement income system is being undertaken.
