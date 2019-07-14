Australia's role when man first landed on the moon

Neil Armstrong on the moon, taken by Buzz Aldrin Source: NASA
Published 15 July 2019 at 9:46am, updated 15 July 2019 at 12:58pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's been 50 years since men first walked on the moon. The landing was broadcast around the world, but were it not for a number of Australians, and Australian technology, Neil Armstrong's first steps, and words might not have been seen or heard at all.
Published 15 July 2019 at 9:46am, updated 15 July 2019 at 12:58pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share