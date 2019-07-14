SBS Filipino

Australia's role when man first landed on the moon

SBS Filipino

Neil Armstrong on the moon, taken by Buzz Aldrin

Neil Armstrong on the moon, taken by Buzz Aldrin Source: NASA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 July 2019 at 9:46am, updated 15 July 2019 at 12:58pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's been 50 years since men first walked on the moon. The landing was broadcast around the world, but were it not for a number of Australians, and Australian technology, Neil Armstrong's first steps, and words might not have been seen or heard at all.

Published 15 July 2019 at 9:46am, updated 15 July 2019 at 12:58pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom