Australia's space industry gears up for a giant leap forward

Image of meteorite captured by Curtin University's Desert Fireball Network

Image of meteorite captured by Curtin University's Desert Fireball Network

Published 20 August 2018 at 8:46am, updated 20 August 2018 at 4:00pm
By Kyle Brown
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
We’ve been looking at how science is changing and shaping the future of Australia with innovations and new technologies. And with Australia's newest agency starting to attract international attention, you could say the future is looking out of this world.

