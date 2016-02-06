Authorities Call for Calm as the Zika Virus Reaches Australian Shores

Published 6 February 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 6 February 2016 at 5:42pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
SBS
Australian officials are calling for calm as the Zika virus continues to spread, with more than 30 countries and territories now affected.Thousands of babies in Brazil born with abnormally small heads have been linked to the virus. And now cases have been confirmed in Australia. Image: Three-month-old Daniel, who was born with microcephaly, undergoes physical therapy at the Altino Ventura foundation in Recife, Brazil. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File) (AAP)
