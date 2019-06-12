SBS Filipino

Authorities monitoring airports and seaports looking for founder linked to P50 billion investment scam

Published 12 June 2019 at 4:13pm, updated 12 June 2019 at 4:33pm
By Allen Estabillo
Available in other languages

Authorities are closely monitoring various airports and seaports in the country for the possible presence of the founder of a religious group that was behind an estimated P50 billion "pyramiding" investment scam that originated in Mindanao.

