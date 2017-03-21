SBS Filipino

Authorities prepare for El Niño

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_650522.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 March 2017 at 2:51pm, updated 21 March 2017 at 3:57pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas: Summary of latest news from the region Image: GettyImages/AlexLMX

Published 21 March 2017 at 2:51pm, updated 21 March 2017 at 3:57pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Alleged drug lord's nephew surrenders over road rage; Romanians victimise ATM withdrawals; Authorities prepare for El Niño; Tourists urged to respect Holy Week: Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) sets 3-month moratorium on coconut logging; CCTV to be installed across Cebu City; and NGO launches Ms Cebu

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul