Alleged drug lord's nephew surrenders over road rage; Romanians victimise ATM withdrawals; Authorities prepare for El Niño; Tourists urged to respect Holy Week: Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) sets 3-month moratorium on coconut logging; CCTV to be installed across Cebu City; and NGO launches Ms Cebu
Published 21 March 2017 at 2:51pm, updated 21 March 2017 at 3:57pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
