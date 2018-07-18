SBS Filipino

Average worker needs 669 years to match top chief executive's pay

SBS Filipino

Don Meij, CEO of Domino's Pizza

Don Meij, CEO of Domino's Pizza Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 July 2018 at 3:07pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:44pm
By Biwa Kwan, Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new report shows the wages of chief executives have risen sharply, partly because of performance bonuses. It has triggered calls to cap chief executives' pay.

Published 18 July 2018 at 3:07pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:44pm
By Biwa Kwan, Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom