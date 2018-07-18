Average worker needs 669 years to match top chief executive's pay

Don Meij, CEO of Domino's Pizza Source: AAP
Published 18 July 2018
By Biwa Kwan, Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

A new report shows the wages of chief executives have risen sharply, partly because of performance bonuses. It has triggered calls to cap chief executives' pay.
Source: SBS
