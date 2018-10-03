SBS Filipino

Awaiting US meeting, Payne downplays worries over submarine deal

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne addressing the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. Source: AAP

Published 3 October 2018 at 3:17pm, updated 3 October 2018 at 3:28pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Foreign Minister Marise Payne has downplayed concerns a $50 billion project to build new submarines will not proceed because of the lack of an agreement between the Government and a French-owned company. The issue has arisen as Senator Payne prepares for a meeting in Washington with United States secretary of state Mike Pompeo and US national-security adviser John Bolton. The Indo-Pacific and Iran are expected to be among the main talking points at the meeting.

