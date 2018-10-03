Awaiting US meeting, Payne downplays worries over submarine deal

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne addressing the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. Source: AAP
Published 3 October 2018 at 3:17pm, updated 3 October 2018 at 3:28pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Foreign Minister Marise Payne has downplayed concerns a $50 billion project to build new submarines will not proceed because of the lack of an agreement between the Government and a French-owned company. The issue has arisen as Senator Payne prepares for a meeting in Washington with United States secretary of state Mike Pompeo and US national-security adviser John Bolton. The Indo-Pacific and Iran are expected to be among the main talking points at the meeting.
