SBS Filipino

'Baby brain' phenomenon during pregnancy real say researchers

SBS Filipino

Moins d'enfants sont nés en France en 2017

Generic image of pregnant woman Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 January 2018 at 11:57am, updated 18 January 2018 at 3:59pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's a mental fog that's familiar to many expectant mothers during pregnancy.

Published 18 January 2018 at 11:57am, updated 18 January 2018 at 3:59pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Now, Australian scientists have found that the "baby brain" phenomenon appears to be very real. A collation of studies of pregnant women reveals they become more prone to forgetfulness as delivery day approaches.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul