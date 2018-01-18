'Baby brain' phenomenon during pregnancy real say researchers

Now, Australian scientists have found that the "baby brain" phenomenon appears to be very real. A collation of studies of pregnant women reveals they become more prone to forgetfulness as delivery day approaches.
Generic image of pregnant woman Source: Getty Images
Published 18 January 2018 at 11:57am, updated 18 January 2018 at 3:59pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's a mental fog that's familiar to many expectant mothers during pregnancy.
Published 18 January 2018 at 11:57am, updated 18 January 2018 at 3:59pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share