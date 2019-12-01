SBS Filipino

Back to basics - promoting crops that have fallen from favour

Chef Thomasina Miers making delica pumpkin tostadas Source: AP

Published 1 December 2019 at 1:44pm, updated 1 December 2019 at 1:56pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

An initiative promoting food diversity has brought together chefs from around the world, to promote crops that have fallen out of favour.

Food Forever claims more than half of the calories humans now consume come from just four crops.

They've put on a special dinner in London promoting food diversity.

