SBS Filipino

'Bagoong, daing, and kakanin': Which Filipino products are you allowed to bring into Australia?

Crhsitian.jpg

Christian Dave Bonto and her sister Tricia Joy arrived at Melbourne Airport minus some of the Filipino products they had brought.

Published 14 November 2022 at 12:46pm, updated 14 November 2022 at 2:32pm
By Ivy Carasi
Source: SBS
Here's a guide to what you can and can't bring to Australia.

Highlights
  • Some Filipinos shared their experience of bringing in not allowed Filipino products in Australia that they are not aware and how it was handled the authorities.
  • According to Australian Border Force website, certain food, plant material and animal items from overseas could introduce serious pests and diseases into Australia, devastating our valuable agriculture and tourism industries and unique environment so the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment is responsible for protecting Australia from biosecurity risks.
  • Filipino products like cornick, ‘bagoong,’ fish sauce, smoked fish is allowed as long as it is already cooked, sealed and declared for inspection.
l.jpg
