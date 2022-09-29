Several incidents of offloaded passengers in Philippine airports spark concerns

Highlights Offloading incidents at Philippine airports have caused fear and anger among Australia-bound passengers and their relatives.

A traveller intending to go abroad with a tourist/temporary visitor’s visa are subject to inspection according to the Philippine Bureau of Immigration.

Travellers are required to provide proof and documentation including an affidavit of support.

How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS According to the website of the Philippine Bureau of Immigration, there is "strict enforcement of immigration departure formalities intended for the prevention of trafficking in persons, illegal recruitment, and other related offences."





"A traveller intending to go abroad with a tourist/temporary visitor’s visa shall be subjected to primary inspection checking the passport, visa when required and a round-trip ticket."





The website also indicates that "the Bureau of Immigration shall conduct a secondary inspection of a traveller, when deemed necessary, for the purpose of protecting vulnerable victims of human trafficking and illegal recruitment and other related offences, through the assessment of the age, educational attainment and financial capability to travel."





Filipino-Australian Lovely Anne Christensen from Bendigo, Victoria has expressed her concerns after her cousin was held up and questioned by the Immigration Officer in the Philippines.





Her cousin has secured a tourist visa and a flight bound to Australia on 23 September 2022.





"They asked me several questions - What is our relationship? Why will she visit me in Australia and why will I cover the costs for her stay here in Australia? Why not bring my parents or siblings instead of her? " Christensen shares.



Lovely Anne Christensen She says her cousin was also asked to provide additional documents including certificates that will prove their relationship as cousins and a notarized affidavit of support, which according to her was not required the last time her parents visited the country.



I wasn't expecting that they will ask for these [documents] because three years ago when my parents visited here, there were no such requirements. Lovely Anne Christensen

Several related incidents asking for the notarized affidavit of support have been reported and travellers claim this is an 'unnecessary requirement'.





Some of them have taken their anger and frustration to a social media forum.





Melbourne-based Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag is planning to collate these concerns and will coordinate with the Philippine Bureau of Immigration.



Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag Credit: Em Tanag "The documents needed from them [offloaded passengers going to Australia] are unnecessary because these applicants for Australian tourist visas already approved meticulously by the Australian government whether the applicant is really a genuine visitor and if they have the financial capacity to visit Australia," Tanag explained.





"Australia is a low-risk country in terms of human trafficking. Bringing the documents [certificates] will be conflicting as well as Australian Immigration might think that the tourist wants to work in the country," she adds.





According to Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo of the Philippine Consulate in Melbourne, notarisation of affidavit of support is one of the consular services provided by the Embassy and consulates.



Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo Credit: Philippine Consulate General Melbourne / Angelito Valdez Jr. Photography "All documents that will be used in the Philippines coming from here [Australia], executed and signed here needed a consular notarization from the embassy or consulate."



