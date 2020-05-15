Baker gives back to frontliners and international students through her small business

Highlights Filipina baker gives back to the frontliners of Royal Melbourne Hospital by baking for them

Giving back is her way of saying 'thank you' to all the frontliners working during COVID-19 pandemic

She believes that if anyone has the capacity to help the community they should do so even in simple ways

Baker and owner of The Weekend Ensaymada, Marishel Evangelista gives back to the frontliners of the Royal Melbourne Hospital and jobless international students by baking them delicious ensaymada.





Ensaymada is a soft, fluffy pastry topped with white sugar and finely grated cheese introduced to the Philippines during the Spanish colonialism.

















Ms Evangelista says it is her way of thanking all the healthcare workers who are putting their lives in the frontline to help in the COVID-19 pandemic.





"We are thankful because we are given the opportunity to thank our frontliners at the Royal Melbourne Hospital."





Ms Evangelista also shares that healthcare workers from different nationalities were able to try the ensaymada and she is delighted that through this, Filipino food is also being introduced.





"What makes me happy is that other nationalities were also able to taste the ensaymada. In another way, they get to know more of our culture."





Ms Evangelista is also working with other community groups who are helping unemployed international students.





"There are groups that give out grocery and food packs for international students, I though that as a contribution I also want to help them since there are so many international students who lost their jobs."





Ensaymada is a Filipino sweet pastry best paired with hot chocolate or coffee. Source: Marishel Evangelista





She adds, this her way of giving back to the community.





"I am thankful for the blessings I have received and I think it is but right that I also give back.The frontliners have sacrificed so much for their profession and they are very dedicated in their duty despite of the risk, they are ready to help. Also, we do not know the challenges they go through after work."





Ms Evangelista believes that if anyone has the capacity to help their community they should do so even in simple ways.





"If you have the time and opportunity to help, try and help others in simple ways. No matter how small, I believe it's the thought that counts. What's important is that we live the values that we have like 'Bayanihan' which is a part of the Filipino culture."











