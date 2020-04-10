SBS Filipino

This healthcare worker delivers food to jobless international students on his days off work

Published 10 April 2020 at 6:26pm, updated 14 April 2020 at 5:40pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Not all heroes wear capes, sometimes they wear scrub suits. Just like this healthcare worker, who instead of resting on his day off, is out packing and delivering food to jobless international students.

Richard Libanan is a theatre technician at the Glenferrie Private Hospital and Peninsula Private Hospital in Melbourne.

Instead of taking time to rest during his days off work, he packs and drives from house-to-house to deliver food to jobless international students.

“I was reading posts on Facebook and I read a post from some students saying they need food because they lost their jobs.”

The situation of many Filipino international students who are left with no work and support in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, urged Richard to give back.

“I felt that I needed to do something. So I bought noodles, canned goods and then started packing them with the help of my family.”

Richard says he knows how it feels to have nothing.

“I have experienced poverty and now that I am in a better position, I thought that maybe we [myself and my family] should start giving as well.”

Hundreds of Filipino students have benefited from Richard’s initiative and as much as he can, he promises to continue to  help others in need. 

