'Bayanihan' spirit shines through as Sydney residents reach out to international students affected by the outbreak

They are hopeful that the government will have a change of heart and extend financial help to temporary visa holders.





But even without welfare assistance, the bayanihan spirit among Filipinos shines through amid the crisis brought by the pandemic.





Responding quickly to the crisis, many of our kababayans have offered free grocery packs and other essential items for international students. Some led a donation drive while others let them stay at their homes for free.





These generous gestures are bringing comfort and strength to all Pinoy students here in Australia.





