'Bayanihan' spirit shines through as Sydney residents reach out to international students affected by the outbreak

Sydney residents have offered free grocery packs and other essential items to international students. Source: Tess Abellada Manalang

Published 28 March 2020 at 1:07pm, updated 1 April 2020 at 3:30pm
By Edinel Magtibay
Many international students are being laid off, facing a severe decrease in shifts and high job uncertainty. Most are struggling to pay their bills as social distancing measures shut down industries.

They are hopeful that the government will have a change of heart and extend financial help to temporary visa holders.

But even without welfare assistance, the bayanihan spirit among Filipinos shines through amid the crisis brought by the pandemic.

Responding quickly to the crisis, many of our kababayans have offered free grocery packs and other essential items for international students. Some led a donation drive while others let them stay at their homes for free.

These generous gestures are bringing comfort and strength to all Pinoy students here in Australia.

