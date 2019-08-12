SBS Filipino

Ballarat: Home to many Filipino migrants

Filipino migrants who call Ballarat 'home'.

Published 12 August 2019 at 1:10pm, updated 16 August 2019 at 10:17am
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Not only is Ballarat known for its cold climate and rich mining history, it now has a reputation for being a sanctuary for migrants - a good number of which are Filipinos.

