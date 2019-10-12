SBS Filipino

Bamboo Mañalac on being Filipino

Bamboo Mañalac

Published 12 October 2019 at 12:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Roda Masinag, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Filipino rock artist Bamboo Mañalac shares that one of the strongest traits Filipinos possess is resiliency, and because of this Filipinos have gained appreciation and respect.

