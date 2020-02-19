SBS Filipino

Banana export to China resumes

SBS Filipino

Banana export to China was affected late January due to the cOVID-19 outbreak, Philippine Exporters Confederation or Philexport Davao shipments have resumed

Banana export to China was affected late January due to the cOVID-19 outbreak, Philippine Exporters Confederation or Philexport Davao shipments have resumed Source: HELENE VALENZUELA/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 February 2020 at 4:33pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The banana industry is slowly recovering from the disruption of trade to China caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in late January. Domingo Ang, Chairman of Philippine Exporters Confederation or Philexport Davao says shipments have resumed to normal.

Published 19 February 2020 at 4:33pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom