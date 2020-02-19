Banana export to China resumes

Banana export to China was affected late January due to the cOVID-19 outbreak, Philippine Exporters Confederation or Philexport Davao shipments have resumed Source: HELENE VALENZUELA/AFP via Getty Images
Published 19 February 2020 at 4:33pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The banana industry is slowly recovering from the disruption of trade to China caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in late January. Domingo Ang, Chairman of Philippine Exporters Confederation or Philexport Davao says shipments have resumed to normal.
