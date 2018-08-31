SBS Filipino

Bangsamoro Freedom Fighters linked to bombing in Sultan Kudarat

August 28, 2018 bombing in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

locals receive medical attention inside a hospital after an explosion at a night market in the town of Isulan, Sultan Kudarat province Source: AAP/EPA/JEOFFREY MAITEM

Published 31 August 2018 at 4:08pm, updated 31 August 2018 at 4:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Recent bombing in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat has been linked to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters while there have been talks about possible extension of Martial Law in Mindanao due to the recent incidents

