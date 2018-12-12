Bangsamoro groups push for ratification of Bangsamoro Organic Law

President Rodrigo Duterte (L) with MILF chairman Murad Ebrahim (R) Source: AAP Image/ EPA/TED ALJIBE
Published 12 December 2018 at 12:48pm, updated 12 December 2018 at 2:56pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Political leaders and various Bangsamoro groups in Mindanao have joined forces to push for the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law in next year's plebiscite.
