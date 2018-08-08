SBS Filipino

Banking regulator to 'embed' officers inside the banks

ASIC boss James Shipton (left) and Treasurer Scott Morrison

Published 9 August 2018
By Jessica Washington
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Australia’s corporate regulator plans to have its officials policing the banks from within. Image: ASIC boss James Shipton (left) and Treasurer Scott Morrison (AAP)

Additional government funding for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) will give ASIC the power to embed staff within financial institutions – a move the government says will help them prevent misconduct.

