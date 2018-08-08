Banking regulator to 'embed' officers inside the banks

Additional government funding for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) will give ASIC the power to embed staff within financial institutions – a move the government says will help them prevent misconduct.
Published 9 August 2018 at 8:13am, updated 9 August 2018 at 11:35am
By Jessica Washington
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Australia’s corporate regulator plans to have its officials policing the banks from within. Image: ASIC boss James Shipton (left) and Treasurer Scott Morrison (AAP)
