Banking royal commission set to deliver final report

Commissioner Kenneth Hayne during The Royal Commission's initial public hearing into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry

Commissioner Kenneth Hayne during the royal commission's initial public hearing Source: AAP

Published 1 February 2019 at 11:35am, updated 1 February 2019 at 1:50pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Australia's financial institutions are bracing for a reckoning, with Commissioner Kenneth Hayne set to deliver his final report to the federal government on Friday.

The royal commission into the financial sector has exposed shocking tales of misconduct, including banks charging dead people fees.

