Bankruptcy law changes to keep businesses alive

bankruptcy laws

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg arrives to deliver a fiscal strategy speech at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The Federal Government has announced reforms of insolvency regulations, as the latest step to try and help businesses, with JobKeeper support set to be reduced next week.

But, as this report, the impact of pandemic-related payments starting to be scaled back is still the subject of debate and worry in the community, as the government prepares to announce what it will do next in the upcoming Federal Budget.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Four additional sites under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Karagdagang apat na lugar sa pagpapatupad ng Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement

Naunihal Singh working in a Melbourne supermarket (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Thousands of international students are back, but are some working too hard?

Astrid Perry from Settlement Services International (SBS).jpg

New funding for action on domestic violence