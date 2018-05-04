SBS Filipino

Barako Cafe and Grill serves fusion of Filo-Aussie foods

Barako Cafe and Grill

Fried prawn and calamari, chips and baked mussels Source: Barako Cafe and Grill

Published 5 May 2018 at 6:44am, updated 7 May 2018 at 12:05pm
By Cielo Franklin
Available in other languages

Fedilyn Arnaiz and Gary Duffield are the owners of Barako Cafe and Grill. They used their education and expertise in cooking (with Gary having thirty years experience as a chef) to start a unique restaurant, a fusion of authentic Filipino-Aussie foods. Cielo Franklin chats with Fed and Gary.

Available in other languages


 

(Opening  Times: Tuesday to Friday - 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, 5:00 to 9:00 pm; Saturday-Sunday -  10:00 am to 9:00 pm)

