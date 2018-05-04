Barako Cafe and Grill serves fusion of Filo-Aussie foods

(Opening Times: Tuesday to Friday - 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, 5:00 to 9:00 pm; Saturday-Sunday - 10:00 am to 9:00 pm)
Fried prawn and calamari, chips and baked mussels Source: Barako Cafe and Grill
Published 5 May 2018 at 6:44am, updated 7 May 2018 at 12:05pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Fedilyn Arnaiz and Gary Duffield are the owners of Barako Cafe and Grill. They used their education and expertise in cooking (with Gary having thirty years experience as a chef) to start a unique restaurant, a fusion of authentic Filipino-Aussie foods. Cielo Franklin chats with Fed and Gary.
