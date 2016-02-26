Barossa Valley Expects Top-Quality Wines After Summer

The Department of Communities and Social Inclusion (DCSI) held a consultation with the Filipino community in SA; a constrution worker died, caught in between a scissor lift handrail and a door; Clipsal 500 Organisers worried about the controverey stirred by Matchbox Twenty frontman, Rob Thomas for his racist comments in a Melbourne concert last weekened; Steel manufacturer Arrium Limited agreed to a third-party bailout of tis $1.3 billion loan; Barossa Valley wineries expect top-quality wines after summer



