SBS Filipino

Barossa Valley Expects Top-Quality Wines After Summer

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_476111.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 February 2016 at 8:21am
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

South Australia News. Summary of latest news from Adelaide by Norma Hennessy. Image: AAP Image / Ben Macmahon

Published 27 February 2016 at 8:21am
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Department of Communities and Social Inclusion (DCSI) held a consultation with the Filipino community in SA; a constrution worker died, caught in between a scissor lift handrail and a door; Clipsal 500 Organisers worried about the controverey stirred by Matchbox Twenty frontman, Rob Thomas for his racist comments in a Melbourne concert last weekened; Steel manufacturer Arrium Limited agreed to a third-party bailout of tis $1.3 billion loan; Barossa Valley wineries expect top-quality wines after summer

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January