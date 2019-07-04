'Bato' files death penalty bill on drug trafficking

PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa personally visits Marawi City. (Sherbien Dacalanio/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) Source: Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa. Sherbien Dacalanio/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Published 5 July 2019 at 9:13am, updated 5 July 2019 at 9:20am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa filed on Thursday Senate Bill No. 226 or the bill imposing death penalty for the crime of drug trafficking.
