SBS Filipino

'Bato' files death penalty bill on drug trafficking

SBS Filipino

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General

PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa personally visits Marawi City. (Sherbien Dacalanio/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) Source: Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa. Sherbien Dacalanio/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 July 2019 at 9:13am, updated 5 July 2019 at 9:20am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa filed on Thursday Senate Bill No. 226 or the bill imposing death penalty for the crime of drug trafficking.

Published 5 July 2019 at 9:13am, updated 5 July 2019 at 9:20am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom