SBS Filipino

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

SBS Filipino

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

'That connectivity, solidarity has given many Filipinos the much needed hope for a better life' GK Chair Jose Luis Oquinena on the significant role Gawad Kalinga Australia plays in helping build better opportunities for Filipinos Credit: Gawad Kalinga Australia - M Vedar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2022 at 4:23pm, updated 27 October 2022 at 8:31am
By Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS

Filipinos in Australia are supporting farmers in the Philippines to end cycle of debt.

Published 26 October 2022 at 4:23pm, updated 27 October 2022 at 8:31am
By Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Majority of the poorest in the Philippines are farmers and fisher folk
  • Bayan-anihan is organized by the Gawad Kalinga Community
  • A CEO, Community Enterprise Organizer will assist a group of 10-12 farmers in planting, harvesting and selling their products
Farmers need to organise themselves and unite to be able to achieve the needed economy of scope and scale.

"Firstly, farmers are very hardworking people; the challenge they face is that hard work is not enough. They need an enabling ecosystem that will support them in achieving their goal of ending poverty," says Jose Luis Oquinena, Chair of Gawad Kalinga
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PETER DUTTON BUDGET 2022 REPLY

Peter Dutton blames Labor for financial woes

Alex Eala Facebook.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 28 October

Fish and chips being fried

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

pexels-Yan Krukov.jpeg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation for it?