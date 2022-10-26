Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

Highlights
- Majority of the poorest in the Philippines are farmers and fisher folk
- Bayan-anihan is organized by the Gawad Kalinga Community
- A CEO, Community Enterprise Organizer will assist a group of 10-12 farmers in planting, harvesting and selling their products
Farmers need to organise themselves and unite to be able to achieve the needed economy of scope and scale.
"Firstly, farmers are very hardworking people; the challenge they face is that hard work is not enough. They need an enabling ecosystem that will support them in achieving their goal of ending poverty," says Jose Luis Oquinena, Chair of Gawad Kalinga