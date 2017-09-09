Bayanihan house hops to Blacktown

The centrepiece of the multi-artist Filipino-Australian art exhibit, dubbed Balikbayan at the Blacktown Arts Centre, the House receives additional ornaments, this time through the cooperation of students from Plumpton High School, as it revives the dying tradition of Filipino Bayanihan.











Artist Reamillo describes the latest chapter of the saga which is now on its second year, as it becomes a potent symbol of the vibrant Filipino arts and cultural tradition in Sydney.











And here's the video description of the exhibit by no other than the installation artist himself, Alwin Reamillo:





















