Bayanihan house hops to Blacktown

site_197_Filipino_745492.JPG

Published 9 September 2017 at 1:16pm, updated 9 September 2017 at 2:23pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
The Bayanihan Hopping Spirit House of Filipino-Artist Alwin Reamillo continues its journey as it finds a new site for the next few months at the Blacktown Arts Centre. Image: Bayanihan Hopping Spirit House at Blacktown Art Centre (SBS Radio)

The centrepiece of the multi-artist Filipino-Australian art exhibit, dubbed Balikbayan at the Blacktown Arts Centre, the House receives additional ornaments, this time through the cooperation of students from  Plumpton High School, as it revives the dying tradition of Filipino Bayanihan.

 

Artist Reamillo describes the latest chapter of the saga which is now on its second year, as it becomes a potent symbol of the vibrant Filipino arts and cultural tradition in Sydney.

 

And here's the video description of the exhibit by no other than the installation artist himself, Alwin Reamillo:



 

 

