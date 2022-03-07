Bayanihan spirit: Community groups offer support for flood victims

Highlights Both Queensland and New South Wales governments together with joint funding with the federal government provided disaster aid to the flood victims.

Filipino Australian Brisbane Society Inc calls for 'bayanihan', a clean-up drive and assistance to communities in Queensland.

Philippine Community Council of New South Wales has been in contact with communities to help victims through their Flood Appeal.

Forecast of rains and threat of flooding in parts of New South Wales and Queensland are still in place while some residents are already starting to recover.











Listen to the audio:





LISTEN TO Bayanihan para sa mga apektado ng pagbaha, kasado na SBS Filipino 07/03/2022












