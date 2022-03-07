SBS Filipino

Bayanihan spirit: Community groups offer support for flood victims

Flooding occurs in the town of Lismore, northeastern New South Wales on Monday.

Geçen pazartesi Lismore. Source: AAP Image/Jason O'Brien

Published 7 March 2022 at 11:55am, updated 7 March 2022 at 2:55pm
By TJ Correa
Community groups in New South Wales and Queensland start their 'bayanihan' efforts to help flood victims.

Highlights
  • Both Queensland and New South Wales governments together with joint funding with the federal government provided disaster aid to the flood victims.
  • Filipino Australian Brisbane Society Inc calls for 'bayanihan', a clean-up drive and assistance to communities in Queensland.
  • Philippine Community Council of New South Wales has been in contact with communities to help victims through their Flood Appeal.
Forecast of rains and threat of flooding in parts of New South Wales and Queensland are still in place while some residents are already starting to recover. 

 

Bayanihan para sa mga apektado ng pagbaha, kasado na

