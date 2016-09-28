BBL Replacement pushed

The government pushing for replacement of the ill-fated Bangsamoro Basic Law; Soldiers killed two suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group tagged in the kidnapping of Malaysian and Indonesian seamen in Pata, Sulu; Hundreds of residents in Alesoan, North Cotabato have fled their homes as clashes erupted between two armed groups over a land dispute; Around 200 workers from Davao City currently stranded in Metro Manila after being duped by illegal recruiters for supposed jobs in Japan; Tourism upbeat with the prospects of the opening of direct flights between Davao City and Xiamen City in China.























