Be Careful This Summer: Department of Health

COMELEC continues reshuffling of provincial election officers to ensure that there wiil be no issues regarding conflict of interest this coming May elections and reminding everyone that it is prohibited to take photographs of completed ballots; Dept of Health issues reminders to everyone to be extra careful this summer season as rates of hospitalization increase; Cebu prepares for the coming 23 April fight of Nonito Donaire versus Zsolt Bedak.
Published 5 April 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisaya. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image:(Nick Melgar)
