Benefits of walking with a group

Group of active seniors enjoying their golden years

Group of active seniors enjoying their golden years Source: Getty Images

Published 4 September 2019 at 1:56pm, updated 5 September 2019 at 1:14pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
There are many health benefits of walking. And walking with others adds fun and friendship along the way. Have you thought about joining a group for a different experience?

