SBS Filipino

Better banking for all

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_657863.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 April 2017 at 11:56am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Customer Owned Banking Association (COBA) has presented three policy steps to lawmakers in Canberra to help consumers have access to better banking, among the steps are opportunities for improve competition in the industry. Image: Pixabay/geralt CC0

Published 3 April 2017 at 11:56am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Community First Credit Unions CEO John Tancevski explains

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul