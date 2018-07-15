Beyond Dispossessed's punk heavy music is culture, struggles of the First Peoples

Formed barely three years ago, the Australian punk metal band composed of a young blend of four male Aboriginal, Filipino and Ghanaian knows where they are heading with their music.





Beyond their noisy, raw and growling songs and music, they want to impart significant messages and raise issues that truly affect the First Peoples of Australia. "It's a very emotional genre, it's quite fast... heavy coz the topics that we talk about are heavy, and angry because we have a lot of anger about these thing," says Dispossessed's vocalist and lyricist Harry Bonifacio Baughan.





Harry Bonifacio Baughn with some punk hand sign (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





"Cultural element was pretty strong, a big reason why the band was started is dissatisfaction and it was also the fact that a lot of our political concerns were also have to do with white supremacy, racism and colonialism," reiterates the young Filipino-Australian vocalist.

Their kind of music - punk music - is what the band is familiar with and they believe that "it was an agent for change" and that it should continue to be an agent of change.





What's with Dispossessed's name?









