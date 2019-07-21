Beyond her hijab, Aaliyah Yco empowers women

But after many years of soul-searching and reflection, Aaliyah Yco eventually converted to Islam. "This is not about religion. This is about what resonated to my identity," she noted.





Her journey from soul-searching to experiencing domestic violence, and some other life events had changed her perspective in life and led her to get into transformational and empowerment life coaching.





Transformational and Empowerment Life Coach Aaliyah Ycoh (Leads to Self-Empowerment Facebook page) Source: Leads to Self-Empowerment Facebook page





"It was a very abusive relationship through domestic violence and eventually he (ex-husband) was diagnosed with a mental condition. When I found that out, I realised that it's not because he's such a bad person, but it was something that was chemically imbalance within him that he was also not aware of. But at the same time that it was also a a struggle for him to manage, and so, by that time, I thought that I had to look after myself from hereon 'coz I have four children as well. The right decision was to remove myself from that," shares Aaliyah.





Along the way of making herself safe away from a traumatic experience, Aaliyah felt that she was empowering herself through her experience, not only by helping herself but other women were also looking up to her.









