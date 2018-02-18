Beyond sizes and colour: capturing the importance of humanity through arts

The artist and teacher continues that "today's world is inundated with so many faces on social media, and we just keep swiping it; and so I make really large portraits that you can't just swipe away and dismiss it; this is a real human person with dignity that really deserves portrayal, there's a beauty in that human person."





While he focuses on drawing real life people, he also wants to convey a deeper meaning trying to reflect stories of hope and new beginnings to his works.





He just entered into the Blake Prize competition with his drawing piece of a Father and Child refugee called 'From Mosul to Mount Druitt'.











Though he is no stranger to winning prizes - he was awarded the Blacktown Arts Prize and People's Choice Award by the Blacktown Arts Centre last year, and in 2011, a large black-and-white charcoal drawing of a homeless man has won him $35,000 major award in the City of Perth Black Swan Prize for Portraiture - Kristone Capistrano aims to enter and win more prizes so he can live off his art without doing part time work teaching.



